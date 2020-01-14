Clean up continues after severe weather hits Drew County

JEROME, Ark.- Officials are still surveying damage in southeast Arkansas, and for some, clean up is just beginning.

In Drew County, an EF-1 tornado uprooted trees and damaged almost every home and business in the small town of Jerome.

James Nixon described his experience through the storm.

He says while the storm was strong, he says it wasn’t all that loud.

“I didn’t wake up at the time, so she came back and got me up,” Nixon recalls. “It only lasted, oh, less than 10 minutes.”

Luckily, no one in the town was hurt.

Community members are now working together to fix everything up.