LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Clinton Foundation announced they have distributed more than 20,000 doses of naloxone to recovery residences and community organizations in Little Rock.

The lifesaving opioid overdose reversal drug has been given out at no cost. This is part of a new partnership with the Clinton Foundation, Direct Relief, the Voices Project, the National Alliance for Recovery Residences, and local partner the Arkansas Harm Reduction Project.

