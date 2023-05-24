LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Memorial Day weekend is the traditional kickoff of the summer travel season, and officials at Clinton National Airport are expecting the upcoming weekend to see the most travelers in years.

LIT officials said the Transportation and Security Administration is expecting 26,199 passengers to fly out of the airport between Thursday, May 25, and Wednesday, May 31, with 4,484 flyers making Thursday the heaviest travel day.

The TSA reports that agents are ready for high passenger volume at security screening checkpoints and added that there are new allowances for teens accompany their parents using TSA PreCheck screenings.

Shane Carter, the director of Public Affairs and Governmental Relations at the airport, noted that the level of travel expected this weekend is estimated to be 97% of the level seen in 2019 and advises travelers to follow pre-pandemic rules to make sure they give themselves enough time.

“Passengers are advised to arrive at the airport two hours before departure time,” Carter said. “We continue to have passengers show up 15 to 30 minutes before their departure time, which is a guaranteed way to miss a flight.”

Across the country, the TSA expects Friday to be the busiest day for travel at U.S. airports, with the agency expecting to screen around 2.6 million travelers.