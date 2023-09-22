LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport reported a brief power outage Friday morning.

Shane Carter, the director of Public Affairs and Governmental Relations, said the power outages began around 4:30 a.m. at the terminal, which caused four delays at the airport.

Airport officials said the power was out for about 15 minutes and the outage was likely caused by lightning from the Friday morning storms. Officials said that the airport’s generators were warming up to provide backup power when the storm hit.

Officials said that various computer systems were affected, impacting airline and Transportation and Security Administration operations.

Airport officials said there were no cancellations Friday.