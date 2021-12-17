Clinton National Airport unveils first installment of ‘Art in the Airport’

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – If you are traveling through the Clinton National Airport over the holidays, you’ll notice new art from the first installment of the airport’s “Art in the Airport” program.

The airport’s terrazzo floor design is titled “Over an Arkansas Sky”. It spans the length of the airport lobby and showcases Arkansas landscapes.

It features the work of talented artists with Arkansas ties – who competed in a nationwide contest to feature the beauty of the Natural State at L-I-T.

Artist Tiffany Black said that she wanted to celebrate the Natural State by creating the floor design in the airport.

“I created the design for this floor to celebrate Arkansas – to celebrate the Natural State.”

This installment is the first of a series of art projects coming to Clinton National Airport soon.