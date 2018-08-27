Coach Morris Names Hogs Starting QB

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. OXFORD, MS - OCT. 28, 2017: Cole Kelley #15 of the Arkansas Razorbacks looks to the sidelines for the next play during a game against Ole Miss at Hemingway Stadium. The Razorbacks defeated the Rebels 38-37. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. - After much debate, Arkansas' starting quarterback has finally been announced.

Chad Morris revealed on Monday that Cole Kelley will take the first snap in the Razorbacks season opener against Eastern Illinois on Saturday.

Kelley went 2-2 as a starter last season after Austin Allen injured his arm. In 2017, he completed 87 of his 151 passes for 1,038 yards with 8 touchdowns and 4 interceptions.

Ty Storey and Kelley battled it out throughout the summer. However, he has very limited game experience. He did see the field a bit during the 2016 season though when he played in 3 games that year and went 1 of 4 for 3 yards.

With this decision, Morris settles one of the SEC's most publicized quarterback battles - for now.

The first year head Hog has said before, that just because one player starts the game doesn't mean he'll finish it. It's still very likely we will see Storey, or some of the other quarterbacks on the roster, this season.