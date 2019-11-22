Coalition for a Tobacco Free Arkansas encourages smokers to take part in ‘The Great American Smoke-Out’

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Thursday is ‘The Great American Smoke-Out’, a day to encourage people to stop smoking.

Smoking is the leading cause of preventable death in the U.S., with over 480,000 deaths each year.

The Coalition for a Tobacco Free Arkansas is hoping Arkansans will join millions of others in a pledge to quit smoking.

One man spoke about how his decision to quit changed his life and encouraged others to do so.

“Don’t give up on yourself,” the man advises. “Stay faithful, stay positive about it. You may stumble and fall. I did several times, but this time, I’m done.”

They also talked about the vaping epidemic and encouraged vapers to attempt to quit as well.