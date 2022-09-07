AUSTIN, Ark. – Cockrill’s Country Critters is set to re-open this weekend following a fire that killed more than 40 animals.

The fire happened in February and since then owners, staff and volunteers have been working to rebuild.

The community has come out to support the petting zoo, donating animals and money to help with the rebuild.

Saturday, Cockrills Country Critters is hosting a grand opening, free to the public, to thank everyone for the support over the last seven months. There will be vendors, music, food trucks, prizes and more. It starts at 10 a.m. and runs until 6 p.m.