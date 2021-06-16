‘Code Orange’ Air Quality Advisory for Ozone issued for parts of Central Arkansas Wednesday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Division of Energy and Environment, Division of Environmental Quality issued a “Code Orange” Air Quality Advisory for Ozone in Faulkner, Grant, Lonoke, Perry, Pulaski and Saline Counties Wednesday.

When the ozone forecast is orange, it means outdoor activities may not be safe for some people.

It is encouraged to avoid prolonged exertion outdoors during the afternoon.

Officials warn high ozone levels can cause nose, eye, throat and lung irritation. High ozone levels can also aggravate existing conditions and increase the potential for illness among those with preexisting respiratory conditions.

Tips to reduce the impact on the ozone include fueling cars and lawnmowers before 7 a.m. or after 7 p.m. and avoiding fuel spills, carpool or use mass transit, combine errands, and don’t drive if it’s not necessary.

To see the daily ozone forecast, visit the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality’s website.

For more information about the effects of ozone, visit the United States Environmental Protection Agency’s website.