LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Police Department is extending out an invitation to the community to join officers for “Coffee with a cop”.

On Wednesday, officers will be at the Little Rock McDonald’s located at 6th and Broadway St. from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. for conversation and a complimentary McCafé Coffee.

This morning! McDonalds at 6th and Broadway. pic.twitter.com/yTEIPMnGMF — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) October 6, 2021

Anyone interested in the chance of getting to know the officers in your neighborhood can enjoy a fresh cup of coffee with those who serve the city of Little Rock.