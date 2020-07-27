Col. Patrick Daulton to assume command of Pine Bluff Arsenal Tuesday

PINE BLUFF, Ark.- The U.S. Army Pine Bluff Arsenal announced Monday Col. Patrick S. Daulton will assume command the Pine Bluff Arsenal Tuesday morning.

Officials say due to COVID-19, the ceremony will be broadcast on Facebook.

Commander for the U.S. Army Joint Munitions Command Col. Gavin J. Gardner will officiate Tuesday’s ceremony.

According to officials, Daulton will become the Arsenal’s 39th commander.

Daulton previously served on the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, where he oversaw the management and distribution of over 75,000 soldiers in six combat support career fields, according to the news release.

Officials say Daulton enlisted in the Marine Corps Reserve as a Rifleman in 1988. During his enlistment, he was deployed to Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm as well as several narcotics interdiction missions in support of Joint Task Force Six.

Daulton was commissioned as a U.S. Army Chemical Corps officer in 1996. Officials say Daulton has led or commanded at every level, from platoon leader to battalion commander.

Daulton is a veteran of Operations Desert Shield/Desert Storm; Desert Fox/Desert Thunder, multiple deployments to Operation Iraqi Freedom and has deployed in support of Cooperative Threat Reduction missions to the former Soviet republics, according to the news release from the U.S. Army Pine Bluff Arsenal.

The Kentucky native graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Kentucky, a Masters in Strategic Intelligence from American Military University, a Masters of Military Arts and Sciences from the Command and General Staff College, the Joint Forces Staff College and the U.S. Army War College.

Officials say Daulton has been awarded the Bronze Star Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, the Joint Commendation Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Commendation Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, the Army Achievement Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, the Parachutist’s Bade and Irish Parachutists Wings.

The Pine Bluff Arsenal is the only Army installation in Arkansas.

