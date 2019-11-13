Cold temperatures and heat problems at Big County Chateau

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As the temperatures continue to drop in the capitol city, many people are still living without heat and gas at the Big Country Chateau apartments.

The problem started back in September with a gas leak. Since then, gas has been restored to only some buildings.

Titus Payne says gas is back on at his unit, but his heater doesn’t work.

He says workers have tried to fix the problem. They gave him a space heater to keep warm, but he says it didn’t do the job with last night’s arctic temperatures.

“I slept under a whole lot of covers, slept with my clothes on, long johns and all that and I was still cold. I was trembling when I woke up this morning I really didn’t want to get up because the temperatures were so unbearable,” says Payne.

Payne says he doesn’t know when the heat will be restored, but he’s not the only one dealing with this.

There are still four buildings at the complex that remain without the gas.

The attorney for the complex says they will be back in court on December 16.