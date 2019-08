NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- It’s time to get your rear in gear!

The Colon Cancer Coalition is sponsoring its annual 5K run-walk event.

The event is July 27 at Burns Park. The date did change due to expected flooding in Burns Park.

Registration is at 7:15 a.m.

You can register online by clicking here.

Colon cancer is the second deadliest cancer killer. Early detection is so important.

Please come out and support the race.