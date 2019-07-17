Combatting the Opioid epidemic

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Arkansas has a tough time tracking opioid deaths, but that may be changing thanks to a grant from the Department of Justice.

Officials announced Wednesday that nearly $1 million will go toward creating a database to keep track of opioid deaths.

The state is currently providing resources based on 2016 and 2017 numbers.

Those trying to fight the Opioid epidemic say a database will give them accurate information and details.

“Where Naloxone administrations are going. Where overdose deaths are occurring and gives us that on a real-time basis, so we can track and figure out these are going, where we need to put these resources,” says Arkansas Drug Director Kirk Lane.

Most recent records from 2017 say 416 people died due to a drug overdose in Arkansas. Officials think the number is higher than that.