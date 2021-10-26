Comedian Bert Kreischer announces tour stop at Simmons Bank Arena

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Comedian Bert Kreischer announced an additional 50-date tour on the “Berty Boy Relapse Tour” with the Little Rock metro being one of the stops.

After wrapping the first leg of his tour this December, Kreischer is set make a stop at the Simmons Bank Arena on February 6, 2022.

Kreischer is the latest comedy show announcement at the Simmons Bank Arena. Just a few weeks ago, the venue announced a tour stop for comedian and ventriloquist Jeff Dunham.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, October 29 at 10 a.m. with prices ranging from $39.75 to $99.75.

To see more information on the stop, visit SimmonsBankArena.com or BertBertBert.com.