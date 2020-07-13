Breaking News
Community celebrates 100th birthday of Tuskegee Airmen member

Local News
WHITE HALL, Ark.- On Sunday, Thomas Franklin Vaughns, a member of the Tuskegee Airmen, celebrated his 100th birthday with friends, family and a community parade in his honor.

Vaughns served in World War II and the Korean War.

