LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church announced on Friday the cancelation of the Community Easter Sunrise Service at First Security Amphitheater on the Little Rock riverfront due to the potential for severe weather.

The church announced that for safety they will be having 5 services at the PHUMC campus on Sunday.

There will be four traditional worship services between 8:30 and 11:00 a.m. and two contemporary services between 9:45 and 11:00 a.m.

The church is also asking those who attend to consider an offering to be brought for the Arkansas Food Bank.

For the full Easter Sunday schedule of events at PHUMC visit their website.