Community Eligibility Provision provides peace of mind for PCSSD families

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — Twelve schools in Pulaski County Special School District have been approved to participate in the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) program. CEP provides meals, regardless of eligibility category, at no charge for students at these following schools:

Cato Elementary

College Station Elementary,

Crystal Hill Elementary

Daisy Bates Elementary

Harris Elementary

Joe T. Robinson Middle

Landmark Elementary

Lawson Elementary

Mills Middle

Oak Grove Elementary

Wilbur D. Mills University Studies High

William Jefferson Clinton Elementary

“We look forward to providing healthy and nutritious meals to families in PCSSD,” said Regena English, director of student nutrition for PCSSD. “Taking the burden of breakfast and lunch costs at the school-level allows families to focus on other important expenses at home and our kids the ability to focus in the classroom.”

Click below for more information.