CONWAY, Ark. – Tuesday, people in the city of Conway gathered to “take action” against Conway Public Schools following the recent school board rulings.

Tuesday’s meeting was titled S.O.S., standing for Save Our Schools.

Many parents like Maureen Skinner spoke out at the gathering.

“We are bleeding teachers, we are bleeding talent from the state. the school board policies is putting undue pressure on teachers to have discriminatory attitudes towards children, that hopefully they love and care about,” Skinner said.

Greg Warren, the rector at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Conway, spoke on the reason that many of the parents were frustrated at Conway Public Schools.

“I think the focus the administration and the board have taken on bathrooms, books, and what you can say or can’t say, is a distraction from what really matters,” Warren said.

Maureen Skinner has a daughter in the Conway Public School System, and she said she attended the gathering because out of fear these decisions are jeopardizing Conway schools.

“Watching this play out and see how it’s, you know I work with the parents of LGBTQ2+ community, they are terrified, they are afraid that their children are going to die,” Skinner stated.

Greg Warren was sure that this fight was far from over.

“This is something that will be continual, a long-term game, this is not going to be something in 5 months we disappear. This is a commitment,” Warren said.

Cameras were not allowed inside of the meeting and FOX 16 News tried speaking with a couple of educators there, but they were not willing to speak due to the fear of their job.

Skinner said when it comes to the school board positions, they hope the people of Conway will choose someone who represents and looks out for the safety of all children.