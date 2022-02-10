SEARCY, Ark. – Tyrone Pipps lives across the way from CJ’s Place Apartments in Searcy.

In the Wednesday overnight hours, he said he heard some commotion outside his apartment.

“We heard this loud explosions and popping sounds light gunfire and then all of a sudden it just exploded,” Pipps explained.

He said the explosion rocked the area and he could feel the ground shake from it. He said others who were further away from the scene had told him the same thing.

“It was kind of frightening at first because we didn’t know what to think,” Pipps said.

The Searcy Fire Department got the call the apartment building was on fire around 12:30 am Wednesday morning. They and several other area departments responded.

Searcy Fire Chief Brian Dunavan said when they pulled up on the scene the fire had been going for a short time already, but he knew crews were going to be in for a fight.

“You kind of feel bad for the guys that are fixing to try and fight it because you know how long it’s going to take, you know you’re behind the eight ball in the beginning,” Chief Dunavan said.

Chief Dunavan said crews tried to initially go on the offensive in trying to contain the fire. But the floor became spongy and debris began falling so they retreated back outside and took more of a defensive approach.

He said they were able to change their approach because they got word everyone who was inside had been accounted for.

“When we get here and we see that everybody is supposed to be in there is it accounted for that relieves us because then we’re just dealing with property,” Chief Dunavan explained.

The building is a total loss and Pipps is hopeful the people who occupied the 26 unit complex are able to land on their feet soon.

“Pray for the folks in the city of Searcy that was living here in this complex and hopefully they’ll find them homes for them,” Pipps said.

So far investigators have not found an exact cause as to what happened.