Community reacts after Thursday afternoon shooting near North Little Rock High School

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark – North Little Rock High School was placed on a temporary lockdown Thursday afternoon after reports of a shooting off-campus.

Police say the shooting happened at a donut shop across the street from the high school.

A student from the high school was injured.

“It just came out of the blue,” said Paul’s Donuts owner Roziny Nehem. “He just came running in saying he had been shot and to call the cops. I did see him bleeding.

Nehem says the donut shop is usually quiet around the noon hours. She says the student was shot behind the business but didn’t know until he walked in.

“I thought he had got shot somewhere else because we didn’t hear any bullets,” said Nehem.

North Little Rock High School sits across the street from the donut shop. The school was placed on a temporary lockdown around 12:30 p.m. after they got word of the shooting.

“The number one priority of our school system is always the safety and security of our students and staff,” said NLRSD Superintendent Dr. Gregory Pilewski.

NLRSD confirmed the student who was shot is a sophomore at the high school.

This is the second shooting this week that has occurred near campus. Central High School reported shots just blocks away from their campus Tuesday. Pilewski says these incidents present a problem that goes beyond the yellow tape.

“We have to surround ourselves and these students as a community and continue to help them make good choices and channel their emotions and not resort to violence,” said Pilewski.

The district says school will resume normal tomorrow and counselors will be available for any student who may need to talk.

NLRPD says they have three suspects that they will be questioning in connection to the shooting.

The student, NLRSD says is healing and doing ok.