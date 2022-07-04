RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – Ninety-seven year old, World War II veteran, Jock Davis, has lined his driveway with American Flags for 45 years to celebrate Independence Day. He said the flag the flag means one thing… love.

“Every time I do this, I get some tears in my eyes because it brings back memories of my war service, it brings back memories of my families that served, it brings back memories of everything,” said Davis.

This year, he put out 24, and overnight they were stolen. The community came together and when he returned from church last Sunday, he had 80 flags in his yard.

Davis said he was overwhelmed by the kindness of the community.

“I got tears in my eyes… and I just stood there and I thought, I don’t know if I can handle this or not you know,” said Davis.

After what he went through, he said he wants to share his story, in hopes that this won’t happen again.

“I think this might help our city be more respectful of the American Flag,” stated Davis.

Jock Davis lived through the Great Depression and fought in World War II as a combat engineer.

Davis said that he comes from a military family, and that every man – starting with his father – has fought in every war since World War II.

He stated that even some of his brothers made history.

“I mention in my book, Brothers Four, that my brother Ed flew a B26 bomber, and it sits in the Smithsonian today,” said Davis.

Davis published two books, to tell the story of his life experiences.

Davis said that he is ready to celebrate and remember his time serving, his families time serving, and all of the memories that surround this holiday.