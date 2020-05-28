Community theater in Searcy takes their children’s summer theater program virtual

SEARCY, Ark. – As most summer camps and activities are getting canceled across the country due to COVID-19, a community theater in Searcy is sticking to the saying “the show must go on.” Center on the Square is still keeping their distance while taking their production virtual.

Each summer Center on the Square hosts KidStage, a children’s theater program. It’s a way to get the kids out of the house every day and learn how to put on a play.

“This year I was like I’m going to do Kid Stage because I love it so much,” KidStage participant Lilah Davis said.

This year, because of COVID-19, the directors had to find a new way to keep the show running from a distance.

“I called Kara and I was like dude I think I have it. I think I have an idea,” Executive Director Rose Breckenridge said.

They turned the KidStage virtual. The play is called 10 Ways to Survive Life in a Quarantine and every student has their own monologue they rehearse online each day through Google Meet.

The students say it’s not always easy. They are having to find ways to adapt to the camera and creating their own set at home.

“I’ve never known how the lighting stuff gets done. It’s just all there on show night and now I’m having to figure out how to do it myself,” KidStage student Miley Henton said.

Through it all, these students are creating a one of a kind production. The show will be live-streamed Friday, June 12th and Saturday, June 13th.