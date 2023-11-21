LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- When someone doesn’t have anywhere else to turn, there is a place where they can find a compassionate heart, especially during the holidays.

The Compassion Center of Little Rock served over 183,000 meals last year, and staff at the center said they are well on their way to passing that number this year.

While center managers are proud of the work they’ve done so far, Compassion Center founder Reverend William Holloway says the holidays are an extremely delicate time for some.

Holloway noted that it’s a time when suicide rates are high due to a lack of families, so it is not enough to just feed people during the week.

That is why he and his team are hosting Thanksgiving dinner for over 800 families in need and are welcoming all who want to join them. They are serving turkey, dressing, and all the trimmings, and working to make the holidays extra special for anyone who attends.

For more information on how you can volunteer or donate to the Compassion Center, visit LRCompassionCenter.org.