LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Last week, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced they will be cutting production.

These cuts were on two million barrels of crude oil, per day. For Arkansans, change will be noticed at the gas pump, and it has.

Little Rock residents are concerned about how high the gas prices might get, and if they will be able to afford gas for their daily lives.

Traveling business owners are having to push the financial burden onto their customers by raising prices for service and travel.

The owner of A1 Leak and Drain and Things, Charles Waits, said “Diesel. It’s killing us, it really is.”

Waits said It’s not something they wanted to do, but something necessary to keep their business up and running and making a profit.

Prices at the pump are difficult right now, and we do not have any information on when we will be able to see a decrease.