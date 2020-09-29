Congressman French Hill releases new TV ad featuring Governor Hutchinson

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Congressman French Hill releases new television ad for his 2020 campaign that features Governor Asa Hutchinson.

The ad called “Asa & French” focuses on their partnership between both Hill and Hutchinson throughout the state’s COVID-19 response.

“I know what it takes to fight for Arkansas in a dysfunctional Washington,” says Hutchinson, who served in Congress before he was elected governor. “French Hill gets it, and that’s why I rely on his leadership in Congress.”

“French has been in the trenches with me battling this virus from the start,” adds Hutchinson in the ad. “It was French who helped get us the critical funding we needed that saved lives and jobs.”