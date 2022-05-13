LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Interstate 30 between Little Rock and North Little Rock will be seeing weekly lane closures beginning Monday May 16.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, double-lane closures on the interstate will be limited to the hours of 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. with traffic being controlled by construction barrels and signs.

Daytime closures (8 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

I-30 frontage roads (single-lane closures) between 6th and 10th streets in Little Rock (6:30 a.m. start time)

Broadway Street eastbound (single-lane closure) between the frontage roads in North Little Rock

2nd Street westbound (single-lane closure) between Cumberland and Scott Streets in Little Rock

3rd Street eastbound at Rock Street (corners of intersection closed) in Little Rock

Overnight closures (8 p.m. – 5 a.m.)

I-30 (single- and double-lane closures) between I-630 in Little Rock and Bishop Lindsey Avenue in North Little Rock

I-30/I-40 ramps and lanes (single-lane closures) at the north terminal in North Little Rock

I-630 eastbound ramp to I-30 eastbound (full closure) in Little Rock; ramp detour signed to exit to northbound frontage road

I-30 frontage road (single-lane closure) between 6th and 10th streets in Little Rock

Broadway Street eastbound (single-lane closure) between the frontage roads in North Little Rock (7 p.m. start time)

ARDOT asks that drivers should use caution as they approach and drive through all work zones.

For more details on the I-30 construction project, check out the Connecting Arkansas Program online.