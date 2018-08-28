Construction Requires Overnight Lane Closures on I-630 in LR

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Construction to widen Interstate 630 requires overnight lane closures in Little Rock, including traffic stoppages for up to 15 minutes.

Weather permitting, crews will reduce I-630 traffic to one open lane in each direction during overnight hours between Baptist Hospital Drive (Exit 7) and University Avenue (Exit 5).

Eastbound and westbound center and outside lanes will be closed during the following hours to conduct the work.

Sunday night, August 26, from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Monday night, August 27 to Friday morning,

August 31, from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., nightly

In addition, crews will be erecting structural steel at the Hughes Street overpass, which will require all lanes of traffic to be stopped on I-630 for 15-minute intervals.

Weather permitting, this work will occur during overnight hours between 9:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m., from Monday night, August 27 and continuing through Friday morning, August 31.