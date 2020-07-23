Consulting firm makes final report on Pope County casino company

POPE COUNTY, Ark. – A third-party consultant is issuing a final report claiming a casino company is the best fit for Arkansas.

The consultant out of Arizona said Cherokee Nation Casino was the best pick for Arkansas and the River Valley.

In June, the racing and gaming commission heard from the two casino companies vying for the sole casino license, Cherokee Nation Legends Casino, and Gulfside Casino Partnership.

At the time, the commission voted to give Gulfside the license. It was determined later there was bias by a commissioner. The racing commission decided to let a third-party consulting firm look at the two proposals.

The final report shows Cherokee Nation had the best fit. In a letter to the commission, Pope County Judge Ben Cross said “the consultant report clearly came to the same conclusion that I am the members of the Pope County Quorum Court came to a year ago.”

It goes on to say “It is with all due respect, I request the Commission follow the clear and concise recommendation of their consultant and issue a gambling license to CNB Legends.”

The commission will have the ultimate say. The racing commission is expected to meet again next week.