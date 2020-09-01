Contraband confiscated at Jefferson County detention center

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office helped the Drug Enforcement Administration by conducting a search and shakedown at the W.C. “Dub” Brassell Adult Detention Center.

The Sheriff’s Office investigators found multiple cell phones, improvised weapons (shanks), cell phone chargers, lighters, and earphones within the Detention Center.

During the search, two detainees had contraband on them.

“We will continue to conduct search operations to ensure the safety of employees and detainees,” said Sheriff Lafayette Woods, Jr. “Any event that we recover contraband at the detention facility means saving a life.”