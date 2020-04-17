Contractors working to help rebuild for NEA homeowners

JONESBORO, Ark. — Many neighborhoods in Northeast Arkansas are still heavily damaged.

Now Jonesboro contractors are working to help rebuild for homeowners after the March 28 tornado ripped through town as requests for tornado shelters rise.

One contractor and his crew is now working to install tornado shelters. Mark Morris has a storm shelter in his own home to keep his family safe and he hopes to help others.

“I would probably recommend an above-ground safe room over an inground, especially for elderly people or kids. It might be hard to get down into. An above-ground, you can put it in a pantry or closet, or in a garage,” said Morris.

He said there are other ways to safeguard homes during severe weather like a wind resistant roof.