LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A controlled four-day burn started Thursday at Pinnacle Mountain State Park.

The burn is scheduled for Thursday, Friday, Monday and Tuesday and begins each day at 8 a.m. and will last until 4 p.m. when they will be extinguished. No burning will take place over the weekend.

The burns will be conducted to get rid of trees, tree trimmings, and brush as part of the construction of the new visitor center.

Smoke may be visible during those days to residents and visitors to the area, but shouldn’t make a huge impact, with no park closures planned.