Conway Alumni Chapter, Kappa Alpha PSI helping community

CONWAY, Ark. — The Conway Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha PSI reached out and lent a helping hand to the community.

The Chapter donated over $1,000 for school supplies for students at Theodore Jones Elementary School.

Member James Cain and other representatives of Kappa Alpha PSI met with school officials to present the check. They said it was a blessing to give to those who need it.

“I was raised, if you’re blessed, bless others. That’s what we do, we’re all about blessing others. Especially during the pandemic,” said Cain.

Cain started this all started with someone asking how they could help give back to the community. He encourages everyone to reach out and find a way to give back.