CONWAY, Ark. – Conway Animal Welfare staff are back to the drawing board, finding new, creative ways to get animals into their forever homes.

In the last year, shelters across the U.S. have struggled with overcrowding. Many say they have found it difficult to keep up with the number of animals coming in and going out.

“Whenever you’re disconnected from a facet of life, you kind of assume that it doesn’t happen that much,” David Mitchell said.

Mitchell started working at the Conway Animal Welfare Unit in 2011. He was recently promoted to Director, and says he wasn’t going to let the change go unnoticed.

“As a new director, you’re already trying to see if there’s new ways of doing things, maybe some stones that are left unturned,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell said he wanted to better facilitate the adoption process and help get more animals out the doors.

Mitchell enlisted the help of Best Friends Animal Society in Northwest Arkansas to act as a mentor for the shelter.

“By reaching out to new groups, we’re able to bring on new concepts and new resources that we didn’t have before,” Mitchell stated.

Mitchell says the biggest change has been the shelter’s social media following. He says he and his staff are learning how to better market their animals past the front door.

“Being able to tell a story that maybe gets somebody very interested in that animal so we can find the right home,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell says times are changing and its time the Conway Animal Welfare Unit adapt.

As Director, he has also enlisted the help of animal groups at the University of Central Arkansas. He says his hope is to brainstorm together on adoption and volunteer ideas.

“Whenever you get really close to some of these animals, and you see the personalities come out, the last thing you want to do is see the animal not make it home,” Mitchell stated.

The Conway Animal Welfare Unit is open Mon-Fri from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.