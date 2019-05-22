Conway becoming more bike friendly due to major road projects

CONWAY, Ark. – The City of Conway is becoming more and more bike friendly with every major road project.

Because of an ordinance passed by the city council, every time a road is fully rebuilt within the city, bike lanes must be put in.

This helps drivers leave room for people on two wheels instead of four.

“With Conway’s complete streets we are doing all that we can to make sure Conway is more walkable and more rideable,” says Bobby Kelly.

The next road that will see the new lanes is Stanley Russ.