Conway business owners worried due to constant construction

CONWAY, Ark. — Conway business owners are asking shoppers to not forget about them amid construction in a part of downtown.

Van Ronkle street has had crews working on it since January of last year between building a roundabout and replacing a 100 year-old drainage system, but with those improvements comes road closures.

All of those closures getting in the way of traffic flow on the popular shopping street. Despite the construction, new businesses have opened but are feeling the pinch because of it. Many say they need the traffic for new customers to notice their store.

Those businesses holding multiple meetings with the city. Since then the Mayor has made that project a top priority but in the mean time those stores need shoppers. Despite one end of the street being closed from Oak street the other end is open along with open parking spaces right in front of those store fronts.

The city has intentions of opening up the road for thru traffic by the end of April even if the project is not fully complete. The city is also working directly with the businesses to help them in anyway they can.