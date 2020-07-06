City of Conway passes ordinance requiring residents to wear face coverings

UPDATE:

CONWAY, Ark. — The City of Conway has voted in favor of adopting Governor Asa Hutchinson’s mask ordinance. The vote was 8-0.

ORIGIONAL STORY:

CONWAY, Ark. – One city in Arkansas is taking steps to decide if they will adopt Governor Asa Hutchinson’s new executive order.

The order allows cities across the state to enact mask mandates. City leaders are hosting a meeting to vote on what is next.

The City Council is expected to vote whether or not the City of Conway will be adopting Governor Hutchinson’s model ordinance.

Ahead of the holiday, Governor Hutchinson signed an executive order to allow cities to enact a “model ordinance” drafted by the Arkansas Municipal League, that would require a mask, and now other cities like Conway are looking at this.

Bobby Kelly with the City of Conway says they immediately shared the ordinance with City Council members, Attorney, and with the medical and business community. Then they decided to host a meeting.

This conversation is happening as the Natural State continues to see a surge in cases.

Under Hutchinson’s order, local law enforcement and city officials would act in a “support capacity” to educate and encourage people to wear masks.