CONWAY, Ark. – Conway Community members say they were shocked when three separate but related shootings happened Friday evening that left two people dead and one wounded.

32-year-old suspect Princemichael Ajetunmobi has been taken into custody in connection to the shootings. Police have not given any new updates since Friday.

Conway police initially received a call reporting a shooting near the intersection of Highway 64 and Salem Road in the northern part of the city shortly before 5:00 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located a 25-year-old female victim, she was later airlifted to a Little Rock hospital.

Multiple community members said they were praying for her fast recovery.

At 5:01 p.m. dispatch received a second call of a shooting on Newcastle Drive.

When officers arrived, they discovered a deceased 48-year-old female.

Neighbors in the area say they were shocked when they found out about the shooting, adding she was a “lovely woman” and they’re sending their condolences to her family.

At 5:11 p.m. dispatch received a third call of a shooting on Donaghey Avenue and Simms Street where a deceased 29-year-old male victim was found.

University of Central Arkansas freshman, Makayla Linwood says she was on campus during the time of the shooting where she saw campus police going to assist in the incident.

“I saw when the cop cars were leaving the police department and I was wondering what was going on, then I heard sirens and I was like I really want to know what’s going on and then we got notifications,” said Linwood.

Linwood goes on to say that after getting the UCA Safe App messages and finding out that there was a gunman in the area she went into her dorm for safety.

A little after 8:00 p.m. Arkansas State Police located the suspect, and a pursuit began that ended near the 126-mile marker.

As the suspect fled the vehicle, police say he fired at officers who did not return fire. The suspect then fled into the woods east of I-40 by Siebenmorgan Road and Highway 65.

At approximately 8:30 p.m. the suspect was located in a field a short distance away with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Ajetunmobi was transported to a local hospital. Police have not given an update on his condition.

Conway PD officials added that it is believed at this time that all victims are known to Ajetunmobi.

The investigation is continuing.

The Conway police department expressed their gratitude to the Arkansas State Police, Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office, University of Central Arkansas Police Department, United States Marshal Service – Little Rock Division, Little Rock Police Department, and FBI – Little Rock Field Office.