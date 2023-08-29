PLUMERVILLE, Ark. – Five dogs from Faulkner County will have to jump through a few more hoops before finding a forever home.

FOX 16 News first introduced viewers to the so-called “The Faulkner Five” a few weeks ago. Volunteers say the dogs were being mistreated at a home in the county.

In the weeks after, all five dogs were transferred to ArkanPaws Rescue in Plumerville.

“I sleep better at night knowing that they are here and taken care of,” Sarah Guy said.

Guy was caring for the animals in Faulkner County before they were transferred. She’s now a volunteer at ArkanPaws.

She said ever since her experience with rescuing the animals, her outlook has changed.

“It really opened my eyes that the problem is way worse than what I thought it was, like I was wearing rose color glasses to the animal situation and its bad, it’s really bad,” Guy said.

Guy said she waited eight months to get the Faulkner Five in, and with a heartworm diagnosis, they’ll have to wait a little bit longer.

“We don’t have enough volunteers, we don’t have enough funding,” Guy said.

Guy said it’s a problem many rescues face, especially in Faulkner and Conway counties where shelters are few and far between.

“We can only do with what we have,” Guy said.

Guy said dumping needs to stop and animals need to be fixed, but she said the real solution will come when more open their hearts.

“It’s a passion,” Guy said. “It gives me comfort just to help somebody.”

More information on volunteering and fostering can be found on the ArkanPaws Facebook page.