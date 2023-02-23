CONWAY COUNTY, Ark. – Officials with the Conway County Sheriff’s Office provided an update to the investigation into the death of a woman found dead in a ditch last Thursday.

Conway County Sheriff Mike Smith confirmed that 23-year-old Savannah Oden was hit by a vehicle.

Smith also noted that there was no evidence of sexual assault.

Oden was found dead in a ditch around 8 a.m. Thursday. Investigators said that she had been last seen alive at 11 p.m. last Wednesday night on Saint Vincent Street in Morrilton, 19 miles away from where she was found the next morning.

“We are hoping someone comes forward but still trying to get timeline down,” Smith said.

Anyone with any information on this case is asked to call the Conway County Sheriff’s Office at 501-354-2411. They can also reach out to Inv. Mitch Wilson at 501-652-6394, Inv. Randall Eoff at 501-208-1498 or Chief Deputy Jeremy Kissire at 501-208-7959. Tips can remain confidential.