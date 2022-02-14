CONWAY, Ark – Flashing lights and sirens will soon be sounding above a different logo in Conway.

City leaders announced this week Conway would be ending its contract with MEMS after nearly 20 years, citing response times as the main issue.

“Typically, the law states in Arkansas that an ambulance will be on scene in 8 minutes and 59 seconds, 90 percent of the time,” Conway Fire Chief Mike Winter said. “We’re not seeing anywhere near that 90 percent in Conway.”

When a 911 call is made, dispatch alerts both the Fire Department and the city or county’s ambulance service. Winter says fire crews typically show up first, administer initial care, then when the ambulance arrives, they take over and take the patient to the hospital.

Winters says the Conway Fire Department has waited up to an hour for an ambulance to arrive in the last three months.

“I think what we’re seeing now is a completely different environment,” Winter said.

The Conway Fire Department provided our station with a call log over the last three months. The document was about 11 pages long and outlines response times from MEMS in the city and Faulkner County.

At the highest, Conway Fire reported it took MEMS one hour and seven minutes to arrive. Winter says MEMS meets the 8:59 requirement about 60 percent of the time.

Winters says the problem started in August.

“When he became concerned, then I became concerned,” Conway Mayor Bart Castleberry said.

Conway Mayor Castleberry says the city has addressed response time issues with MEMS several times. The Ambulance Service cites covid and low staffing as reasons for added time.

“I think from my standpoint, I gave them the benefit of the doubt,” Castleberry said.

Months later, Castleberry says nothing has changed and has since opened the floor for MEMS to change or the city would look for a different provider.

“They decided they were not going to provide service to Conway,” Castleberry said.

Castleberry says the city is moving forward in its search for another ambulance provider. He says the hope is to find a new set of paramedics with shorter response times.

“The longer that’s drawn out, the higher the stress level that’s being placed on our firefighters, not to mention the patient and the patient’s family,” Winter said.

The City says they hope to have a decision on a new provider by the end of the month. Until then, MEMS has agreed to continue service in Conway and Faulkner County until a replacement can be found.