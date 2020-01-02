Conway gearing up for 2020 Census by creating new position to lead efforts

CONWAY, Ark.- We are just weeks away from the official start of the 2020 census, and the City of Conway has hired one woman to help ensure that everyone is accounted for, making for a more united city.

The official headcount is set to begin on January 21; however in Conway, Shawanna Rodgers is already gearing up for this year’s census by making sure every citizen is accounted for.

Which is why Rodgers has been named the city’s first Diversity and Economic-Development Coordinator.

She says her position is important for both the mayor and city officials because they wanted to ensure citizens feel both informed and united.

“It is new for the state of Arkansas,” Rodgers says. “Conway is the first state, city in the State of Arkansas to have a Diversity and Economic Development Coordinator and there are not many conditions in the United States as a whole. So this is unique to the city. I’m excited to fulfill this role.”

Now for the first time, U.S. residents will have the option to fill out a survey online in addition to responding through paper questionnaires and phone surveys.

Ms. Rodgers is currently planning for an awareness census event, which will take place on April 1.

