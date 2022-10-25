CONWAY, Ark. – Conway High School teacher Leslee Tell was awarded the Fulbright U.S. Distinguished Teaching Award and is being sent to Vietnam for the Fulbright Teacher Exchanges project.

As a Fulbright award recipient, Tell will be one of 20 U.S. citizens who will travel to 10 countries around the world as a part of the program.

The Fulbright Program is the U.S. government’s flagship international educational exchange program and is supported by the people of the United States and partner countries around the world.

Since 1946, the Fulbright Program has provided more than 400,000 participants from over 160 countries the opportunity to study, teach and conduct research, exchange ideas and contribute to finding solutions to shared international concerns.

Many Fulbright alumni are Nobel Prize winners, Pulitzer Prize winners and those that have served as heads of state or government. Tell was pleasantly surprised, and honored, at being given the award.

“My reaction was just pure joy and excitement,” Tell said. “I was overwhelmed to think I made it. What a huge honor…especially since William J. Fulbright was from Arkansas.”

Tell currently serves as the Family Consumer Science Department Chair and teaches classes in Nutrition and Dietetics at Conway High School’s Area Career Center.

“Mrs. Tell works incredibly hard to give her students top-notch training and practical, real-life experience in the fields of nutrition and dietetics,” Conway High School Principal Buck King said. “She has built a world-class program that Conway High School is extremely proud of. Our students are incredibly lucky to have her as a teacher and mentor.”

Tell has been teaching in the Conway School District since 2006 and has won numerous other grants and awards over her time there.