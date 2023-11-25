CONWAY, Ark. – From jewelry to snacks for pups, to pottery and paintings, small businesses were sharing their work in downtown Conway Saturday afternoon.

The Conductor Holiday Market took place at the Arnold Innovation Center in Toad Suck Square.

Conductor is an organization dedicated to supporting small businesses based out of the Innovation Center.

The center provides space for business owners and entrepreneurs as they launch their businesses as well as consulting and workshops.

Kaitlyn Crockett, community coordinator with the Arnold Innovation Center said that local business leaders can pick the brains of industry leaders about whatever they need.

“We have all these different industry leaders that are available for, basically, office hours every month that local business leaders can come and have a meeting with them, and pick their brains about whatever,” Crockett Stated.

26 vendors took part in Saturday’s Small Business Saturday event.