CONWAY, Ark. — A man is dead after a single vehicle accident in Faulkner County Friday afternoon.

60-year-old Charles Trezvant died as a result of the crash.

It happened just after 4:00 p.m. in the eastbound side of I-40 near mile marker 124.

According to the preliminary crash report from Arkansas State Police, the truck driven by Trezvant left the road, then overcorrected, struck a utility pole and overturned.

The investigation is continuing.

