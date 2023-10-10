CONWAY, Ark. – He’s business in the front and party in the back, and he’s at the front of the pack to be a champion from Arkansas.

Brandon Mittermeier has been climbing the ladder of mullet renown. The Conway, man has made it through the ranks in the USA Mullet Championship and is now in the October championship round with his mullet named “Mama Tried.”

Voting for Mittermeier is free on the Mullet Championship website, and votes can be made each day through Oct. 13 in support of his champion hairstyle. At the same time voters may contribute to the Home for Wounded Warriors charity.

If the Conway contender makes it to the winner’s podium he will be presented with a $10,000 prize.

“Which if I win, I’m gonna’ take my woman to a real fancy dinner at Chilis,” he wrote.

“I was born this way,” it says under Mittermeier’s name on the website.