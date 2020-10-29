Conway nonprofit that feeds homeless gets burglarized; thousands of dollars worth of technology gone

CONWAY, Ark.— Conway police are investigating after they say someone broke into a nonprofit and got away with thousands of dollars worth of equipment.

Soul Food Café Mission feeds hundreds in the homeless community every month. We talked to the founder and co-director who says this is a big hit and she hopes whoever did this will return what was taken.

“They are totally forgiven– I would feed them a hot meal next week if they showed up at my door– but I have a feeling they will probably be in jail,” said Traci Harvey, Founder of Soul Food Café Mission.

Harvey says the thieves broke in through one of their side doors Sunday. A volunteer informed her what had happened the following morning.

“I just lost it. I had a good cry– couple hours later, had another good cry,” recalled Harvey.

She and her husband, Rick Harvey, founded the non-profit 19 years ago. The organization feeds, clothes, showers, and gives love to low income families.

She says the burglars stole laptops, iPads, generators, security systems, and an ATV. Harvey estimates it will cost approximately $15,000 to replace it all.

“It was quite a bit of stuff,” said Harvey. “ Things are just harder– more inconvenient– frustrating.”

She says as painful as this week has been, it will not stop their mission to serve others.

“This is not going to deter us– we are still here,” Harvey said. “It’s not going to get us down– we see it as an opportunity for God to show up and show out.”

If you would like to donate to help replace the stolen items, visit: https://www.soulfoodcafemission.org/

Conway police are working to find the individuals responsible, if you know anything that can help investigators call (501) 450-6120