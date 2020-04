LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- More than 100,000 meals have been packed and sent out to families in need in Pulaski County.​Since the beginning of this pandemic, volunteers have been working daily at the Clinton Presidential Library making sure no one goes hungry in Little Rock.

"This pandemic has really impacted the community," said Ben Thielemier from Communications and External Affairs for Clinton Foundation.​​Since COVID-19 hit Pulaski County, it transformed the Clinton Presidential Library into a food bank for the community.​​"There's a significant need in this community for food," said Thielemier.​​Ben Thielemier with the Clinton Foundation said this operation took off running on day one and 70 volunteers a day keep it going.​