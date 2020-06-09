Conway PD release ‘Use of Force Policy’ to the public

CONWAY, Ark. — The Conway Police Department has now made their ‘Use of Force Policy’ available to the public due to everything going on.

The Police Department and the Mayor felt it was important to release this information.

According to the City of Conway’s website “CPD Use of Force Policy prohibits officers from firing a weapon at or from a moving vehicle unless an officer or third party is in immediate danger of being subjected to deadly force. Officers are prohibited from placing themselves in a position in front of an oncoming vehicle”.

