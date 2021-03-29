Conway police arrest 4th teen in connection to December shooting that injured woman

CONWAY, Ark.- Conway police say a 15-year-old boy was arrested Monday in connection to the shooting of a woman on December 1, 2020.



According to police, the suspect was 14 years old at the time of the shooting.



A 17-year-old boy and two 16-year-old boys have also been arrested in connection to the shooting. Police say the teens face charges of principal or accomplice to attempted first-degree murder and breaking or entering a vehicle.

The woman was treated for nonlife-threatening injuries.

Detectives believe they have arrested all of the suspects and say community tips were instrumental in the case.